Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 160 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,763,000 after acquiring an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of SAP opened at $137.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

