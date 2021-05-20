Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.13

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$40.13 and last traded at C$39.98, with a volume of 185028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.