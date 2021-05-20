Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches One Day Volume of $246,567.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $246,567.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Coin Profile

CAPP is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

