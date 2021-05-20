Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

CSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

