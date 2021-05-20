Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.07.

TSE:CS traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.34.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,250.15. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$3,338,221.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,253,648.18. Insiders have sold a total of 1,357,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,609 in the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

