CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareCloud Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems. The company’s products and services including revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management at www.carecloud.com. CareCloud Inc., formerly known as MTBC Inc., is based in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get CareCloud alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,180 shares of company stock worth $1,134,567 in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CareCloud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.