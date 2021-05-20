Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $194.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

CSL opened at $190.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.75. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $109.72 and a 1-year high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

