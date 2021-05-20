Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $194.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.
CSL opened at $190.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.75. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $109.72 and a 1-year high of $197.21.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
