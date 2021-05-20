CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.82 million.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on CarLotz from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.