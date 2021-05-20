Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $45,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

