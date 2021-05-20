Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Caterpillar by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $236.87 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

