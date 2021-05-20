Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $252.00 at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.
NYSE:CAT opened at $236.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $245.78.
In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
