Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $252.00 at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

NYSE:CAT opened at $236.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

