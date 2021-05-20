CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,860 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,906,000 after purchasing an additional 174,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CBIZ by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 378,628 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CBIZ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,979,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,369,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

