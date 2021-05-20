CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Declares $1.64 Dividend

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCFN opened at $42.80 on Thursday. CCFNB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62.
About CCFNB Bancorp
