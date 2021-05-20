CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

CD Projekt stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 46,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

