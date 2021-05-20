Ceera Investments LLC Invests $366,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 263.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.