Ceera Investments LLC Invests $6 Million in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF makes up about 4.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ceera Investments LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,321,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,302,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,005,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000.

CLTL opened at $105.68 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $106.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70.

