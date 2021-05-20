Ceera Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,725 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $99.28 and a 52-week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

