Ceera Investments LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. General Mills accounts for about 2.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.