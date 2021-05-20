CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Up to $18.89

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.89, but opened at $19.68. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 2,805 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $802.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. Equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 346,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,391.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 166,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after buying an additional 128,417 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 627.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 124,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.