Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS CELTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

