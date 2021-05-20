Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.01

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $13.21. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 21,881 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
