Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.01

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $13.21. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 21,881 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

