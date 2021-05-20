Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.420- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on CENT. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 51,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.