Centrica’s (CNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 62.86 ($0.82).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 53.10 ($0.69) on Monday. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 33.90 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00.

In related news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

