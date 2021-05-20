CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Douglas C. Barnard Sells 20,600 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CF stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

