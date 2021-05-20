Cfra Analysts Give SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) a C$35.00 Price Target

Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.00.

Shares of SNC opened at C$33.62 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.83. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -7.14.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. Research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

