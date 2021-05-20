Charles Odell Schiff Sells 10,100 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $122.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after buying an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 475,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 408,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

