Charter Trust Co. Acquires 2,766 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 157,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,941,402 shares of company stock worth $138,150,607. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.