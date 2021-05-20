Charter Trust Co. Has $395,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $98.89 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.99 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

