Charter Trust Co. Purchases 200 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Charter Trust Co. increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $342.49 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $238.76 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.71 and a 200-day moving average of $345.78.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.43.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

