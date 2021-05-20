Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,091 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,086,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after buying an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after buying an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR opened at $118.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

