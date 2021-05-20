Charter Trust Co. Sells 308 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

LMT opened at $385.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

