Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 40,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. Strs Ohio grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

