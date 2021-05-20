ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.63). ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 289.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 31,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,030. The stock has a market cap of $693.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.