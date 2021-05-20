Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $119.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.74.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.36. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.