Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 2.6%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.80 and last traded at $107.96. Approximately 91,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,684,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

