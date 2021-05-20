Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $96,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,307.19 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $964.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,458.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,410.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 156.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,658.52.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

