Chonk (CHONK) Trading 59.5% Lower Over Last Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $98.39 or 0.00235115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $25,942.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 59.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

