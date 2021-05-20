Christine Gebski Sells 445 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Gebski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00.

Repligen stock opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 214.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

