Christine Gebski Sells 445 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Christine Gebski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00.
Repligen stock opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 214.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.