Chromia Trading Down 34.2% This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $94.54 million and approximately $87.42 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00018500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.96 or 0.01185301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.27 or 0.09769550 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.