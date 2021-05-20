Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $244.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.
CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.
CHDN opened at $189.93 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.42.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
See Also: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.