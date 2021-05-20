Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $244.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

CHDN opened at $189.93 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.42.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

