CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,825 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,942,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,803,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

