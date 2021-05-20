CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of CIXX opened at $18.14 on Monday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,961,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CI Financial by 706.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,000 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 102,120 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

