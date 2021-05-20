CIBC Increases AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

