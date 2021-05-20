CIBC Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$40.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.00.

TSE SNC opened at C$33.62 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.83.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

