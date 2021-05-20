CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.10.

WCP stock opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,740 in the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

