CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.64.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.37. 802,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,812,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$29.55. The company has a market cap of C$41.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,520.56.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

