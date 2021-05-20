Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.68 and last traded at $100.68. Approximately 901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.70.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. Research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cimpress by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

