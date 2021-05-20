Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.77. Cimpress reported earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,704. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

