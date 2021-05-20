CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 293.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,201 shares of company stock worth $605,231. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIT opened at $53.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

