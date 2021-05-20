Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,878 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $31,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $269,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.